Cheap Seats: Canes vs LSU Preview & Beautiful Smiles

University of Miami enters the season ranked 8th in the country.

The Canes have seven starters returning on offense, including quarterback Malik Rosier and he’s probably the biggest question mark among those starters. The canes have so much talent on offense, that if Rosier can improve from last season, Miami may be unstoppable.

And on Defense, University of Miami returns eight starters, including preseason All American defensive back Jaquan Johnson and Star Linebacker Shaquille Quartermen. And yes, the turnover chain will be back as well.

From the Canes to the Dolphins. Former Dolphin Adewale Ogunleye (lay-uh) and his wife Dr. Amira Ogunleye are hosting a free Dental event for children Saturday, September 15th at “Beautiful Smiles” in Plantation.

Here’s the scoop, straight from the dentist’s mouth:

" We have an event, it's called giving beautiful smiles with my sister Dr. Ronia Baker who's my partner. We want an opportunity to give back to the community, so were hosting an event for children. We are doing cleanings, screenings, and the kids can come and get dental tips. We are making sure they leave with toothbrushes, toothpaste, everything so they can develop the proper dental hygiene habits to last them for the future," adds Dr. Ogunleye.

And there's going to be some celebrities there.

"I'm inviting some friends, some former NBA, NFL players and maybe some current Dolphin players who will interact with the kids while they do the hard work like the cleaning and the screening ," says Adewale Ogunleye, NFL Pro Bowl Defensive End.

For more info about the event, go to beautifulsmilesfl.com and follow them on Instagram at beautifulsmilesfl.com