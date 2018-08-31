Cheap Seats: Teams That Can Win It All

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are some unexpected teams that could potential make a run at the Super Bowl. Starting with the Los Angeles Rams. We saw what Carson Wentz did last year, why can’t Jared Goff do it this year. He’s got Todd Gurley to hand it off to, Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp to throw it to, and on defense Aaron Donald is arguably the best defensive tackle in football.

Staying in the NFC, watch out for the Minnesota Vikings and that defense. Xavier Rhodes is a shutdown cornerback, and safety Harrison Smith allowed 0 touchdown passes last season. And of course, on offense, they upgraded at quarterback and added Kirk Cousins.

In the AFC, how about some love for the Jacksonville Jaguars. They play great defense and running back Leonard Fournette should have a huge year. Blake Bortles may not be great but he showed flashes last season. They did lose wide receiver Marquise Lee to injury, which admittedly makes Bortles' job tougher.

And how about the Houston Texans? Deshaun Watson is healthy and he may be the most hyped player in the NFL. He gets to throw it to star wideout Deandre Hopkins. And JJ Watt is back from injury, and we all know how good he is.