Cheap Seats: The Fins & Their Upcoming Season

It's NFL week as the Dolphins get ready to play the Titans this weekend and there are a list of reasons to get excited for the Dolphins season.

First, the health of starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The Fins clearly missed him last season as they struggled all year in the passing game. He’s back and healthy and looked really good in the preseason.

Another reason to get excited on offense is the emergence of running back Kenyan Drake. Last season Drake led all running backs in yards over the last 5 games. And he is becoming more of a factor in the passing game out of the backfield. So look for him to touch the ball a lot.

And at wide receiver the fins added Danny Amendola in the offseason. Two reasons to be fired up about that move: one he comes from the patriots, so he knows how to win and two he is a target machine. He’ll catch a lot of balls and make Tannehill’s life easier.

Over to defense the strength on that side of the ball looks to be in the secondary. First round draft pick Minkah Fitzpatrick had a very strong training camp and his versatility gives the Dolphins a lot of options. The secondary also includes Xavien Howard who just might be one of the best cover corners in the NFL.

The final reason to be fired up, the schedule. It’s really not that hard. And consider this, the Dolphins play the Jets and the Bills two times each. So that could certainly be four wins right there.