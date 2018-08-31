Screen Time: HARRY POTTER WIZARDING WORLD XD FESTIVAL

Listen up Potterheads! All your favorite Harry Potter films are coming back to the big screen.

The Harry Potter Wizarding World XD Week Festival begins today and runs through Thursday Sept 6th and Cinemark Paradise 24 and XD in Davie is the place to watch it.

You can enjoy the theater’s new luxury lounger recliners and hit up their new lobby bar where you can sample beer selections, wine and more! But no, they don’t serve butterbeer.

And for the ultimate Harry Potter fan, you can purchase the limited-quality festival pass for only $25 to access all the nine Harry Potter movies, including Fantastic Beasts.

The pass also includes a collectible keychain, a cup that is refillable through the end of the year and a commemorative festival badge.