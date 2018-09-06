Foodie Fix: Plant Culinary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you’ve always wanted to learn how to cook healthy delicious meals… listen up!

Welcome to Plant Culinary. This place will get you out of those unhealthy eating habits. And not only are you taught how to cook and eat right, but you learn the importance of incorporating your veggies in your daily meals.

“Here at Plant Culinary and Plant Miami, we use organic ingredients and we try to source the best quality ingredients to use food as medicine,” said chef Carla Martins.

Chef Martins is from Brazil and used to eat anything and everything. But when her mother got sick she changed her lifestyle. Now she’s at plant culinary, teaching vegan cooking classes to inspire people to eat better.

“The class are very easy. We show people how to make delicious recipes that are quick to make and everybody makes their own,” she said. “I show them how to plate them and make them appealing.”

Chef Martins aims to make those super-foods that may not taste good raw, delicious. Depending on which class you take, you can also learn how to make delectable soups. As well as breakfast smoothies, vegan raw-chocolate desserts, dairy-free cheeses and more.

The Sacred Space is located in Miami along Northeast second avenue and 24th street. They’re open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 11pm.

For more information visit www.sacredspacemiami.com/plant-culinary.