Cheap Seats: Canes and Dolphins Preview

The Canes and the Dolphins are both home this weekend.

The Canes host Savannah State Saturday night at 6pm at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami will be looking to erase the memory of their 33-17 loss to LSU.

All eyes will be on Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier. He was 15-35 and threw two interceptions against LSU. The fan base is clamoring for a change at the position. Expect some of his backups to play on Saturday, including redshirt freshmen N’Kosi Perry and Cade Weldon and maybe even true freshman Jarren Williams.

Also, on offense the Canes have to get star running back Travis Homer going. He was held to only 30 yards rushing on seven attempts in the LSU game. Expect UM to feed Homer the ball early and often against Savannah State and look for him in the end zone.

On defense, the Canes didn’t force a single turnover against LSU. Miami’s strength is supposed to be its defense, so expect that to change on Saturday. The fact that Miami will be playing against a Savannah State team that lost 52-0 to UAB last weekend, is a good indicator that this could bode well for the defense.

The Dolphins start their season at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday at 1 pm. A healthy Ryan Tannehill is a major reason for optimism for the Fins. Last year the position was unstable to say the least and it will be good to see if Tannehill can build on what was a strong preseason.

Perhaps the Dolphins best offensive player is running back Kenyan Drake. He led the NFL in rushing yards over the final five games of last season and has legit breakaway ability. Add veteran Frank Gore to the mix and the Fins should be able to move it on the ground.

The Titans made the playoffs last season, but their quarterback Marcus Mariota needs to be a lot better this year. He threw 15 interceptions and 13 touchdowns in 2017, and it was by far the worst season of his three-year career.

The Titans defense isn’t particularly great, but they worked hard to address this in the offseason. They drafted linebackers Rashaan Evans and Harold Landry in the first two rounds of the draft and signed free agent cornerback Malcom Butler, who is determined to prove he’s still great after his Super Bowl benching.