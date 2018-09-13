Foodie Fix: Burgerfi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Burgerfi launched a new sandwich concept for the first time in its history! And the creation is also helping a good cause. Here’s more in your foodie fix.

There’s an item on burgerfi’s menu that’s gettng a lot of buzz!

And it’s not a cheeseburger.

In recent months— burgerfi announced its first chicken sandwich… and this big juicy gourmet creation— has fried avocado.

Not sure about you— but that’s what got my attention.

Known for delivering the all-natural burger experience in a fast-casual environment, the brand has a commitment to quality food.

Burgerfi serves only the top one percent of best-tasting certified, american black angus beef… which has no steroids, hormones, or chemicals of any kind.. And is never frozen.

And while you’re enjoying the famous chicken blt— you’re also supporting a good cause.

A dollar from each chciekn avocado blt sandwich is donated to st jude children’s research hospital…

Burgers has 21 locations in South Florida— to find one near you visit burgerfi.com

Burgerfi fans listen up— on Tuesday, September 18th— Burgerfi locations nationwide will be offering one dollar cheeseburgers, with the purchase of a Burgerfi cheeseburger.

So mark your calendars!