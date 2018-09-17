Cheap Seats: Panthers Hockey is Back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Florida Panthers begin their preseason slate of games this week and the team has its eyes set on making the NHL playoffs this season.

The Panthers came really close last season. The Panthers won 25 of their final 35 games, finishing with 96 points.

Florida became the second team in NHL history to miss the playoffs with that many points.

The Panthers have plenty of young stars like Alexander Barkov, Aaron Ekblad, and goaltender Roberto Luongo.

Last year Luongo became the third goalie in NHL history to play in 1,000 games.