Couple gets their perfect day thanks to donations after wedding spoiled by Utah County fire evacuations

WOODLAND HILLS, Utah -- A picture-perfect couple planned a perfect wedding, until the home they planned to use for their wedding reception was put on evacuation notice due to the Pole Creek Fire.

"Our wedding decorations, our tablecloths, everything, they're still sitting at the house because we grabbed the most important stuff that got left behind," the groom, Sterling Peterson told KSTU.

After not having access to their reception location, food, decorations or table settings, the couple needed help.

"I had like a couple mental breakdowns," said Sara Peterson, the bride.

A group of helpful volunteers took to social media, reaching out for help. By the end of the night, they said they received 500 responses from people wanting to help the couple celebrate their special day.

"I started making phone calls and they started making phone calls and then they started making phone calls," said Julie Adamic, a volunteer that assisted the Petersons.

The night before the Peterson's big day, the couple learned about the donations that were pouring in. The couple had a venue, cake, and decorations.

"We can't do anything about the fire, but maybe we can make somebody's life a little easier," Adamic said.