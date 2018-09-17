Inside South Florida: Super Cool Cyber Heroes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary Berman created "The CyberHero Adventures" after being the victim of a cyber attack.

"The CyberHero Adventures" is part comic book, graphic novel, and training manual.

From that experience Berman was empowered and determined to use his story to help others.

"I wanted the story of the comic to explain what you should do after you experience a cyber attack and how do you pick yourself up," said Berman.

Berman collected real cyber crime stories for his comic. It began when Berman posted an early picture of the comic's concept on LinkedIn. He then asked the cyber security community to anonymously send him real life cyber crime stories.

To download a free digital copy of the comic, visit cyberheroescomics.com