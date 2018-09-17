Inside South Florida: Truly Tremendous Tech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Audio One offers smart home automation for home owners looking to add more technology in their home.

"We provide our home owners with high quality and easy to use technology," said CEO/Founder David Frangioni

Audio One offers a feature that can control your wine cellar. It can be controlled and monitored through the smart home automation system and can hold over 2,000 bottles of wine.

Audio one offers a 7.2 surround sound system for the home's theater, which includes seven surround speakers and two subwoofers.

"Smart home technology has really come to a point were we can make our clients happy at the very high end, but we have also found ways to scale it down for smaller homes or more modest needs," said Frangioni.