Cheap Seats: Dolphins vs Raiders

Miami Dolphins are on top of the AFC East with their 2-0 record.

They host the 0-2 Oakland Raiders Sunday at 1 pm at Hard Rock Stadium.

Last week the Fins defense dominated the Jets. They intercepted Sam Darnold twice, forced a fumble and held New York to a measly 42 yards rushing in the game.

On offense Kenyan Drake found the end zone. As did Albert Wilson and AJ Derby.

As for the raiders, it’s been a rough start. First they trade star linebacker Khalil Mack, then they get blown out by the Rams on Monday Night Football and lose a heartbreaker this past Sunday to the Broncos.

Hopefully the Fins can take advantage of the Raiders sagging spirits and move to 3-0.