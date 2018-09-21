Comic Connoisseur: This is Marvel-ous

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Captain Marvel has finally arrived.

Earlier this week, Marvel gave us the first look at the most powerful avenger in the MCU.

The trailer shows the story of how Carol Danvers played by Oscar winner, Brie Larson arrives to earth.

We also get a good look at the de-aged versions of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Clark Gregg’s Phil Coulson.

Although, we don’t get much of the plot in this trailer, we do get the 90’s aesthetic feel of the movie.

Captain Marvel is scheduled to hit theaters on March 8, 2019