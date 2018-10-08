Celebrate Wellness: Lower The Risk Of Breast Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Statistics show 1 in 8 women living in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

Here are ways to reduce your risk:

Maintain a healthy body weight. Weight gain is linked with a higher risk of breast cancer after menopause.

Stay active, aim for 2-3 hours of exercise a week.

Limit your alcohol intake to no more than one drink a day and do not smoke. Studies show even low levels of alcohol have been linked with an increase in risk.

If you can, breastfeed. Research shows the longer you breastfeed the greater the protective effect.

When it comes to detection know your risk. If your mother or sister has had breast cancer make sure your doctor knows. Also, get your yearly mammogram starting at age 40 and know how your breasts feel normally. If you notice any changes visit your doctor.