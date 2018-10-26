Cheap Seats: Your Miami Marlins Update

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While the World Series is happening between Boston and Los Angeles, your favorite South Florida baseball team is making moves on and off the field.

Let’s start with off the field, which is precisely where the team’s centerfield home run sculpture is headed.

The team got the county’s permission to move the seven-story piece of art out of the park and onto the plaza.

The sculpture is called “homer” and now it has a new home-r, on the outside looking in.

On the field the marlins made a splash by signing two highly coveted prospects from Cuba.

The Mesa brothers, Victor Victor Mesa and Victor Mesa, Jr.

Victor Victor is 22, and Victor Jr. is 17 They both play outfield.

It’s part of a team wide plan to make the Marlins thee destination for International players.