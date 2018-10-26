Comic Connoisseur: Multiverse Corps. Comics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you’re looking for a place to get comic books and graphic novels at an affordable price and a great customer experience then Multiverse Corps. Comics & Esports Lounge is the place for you!

Located in Miami, Multiverse Comics relies on three essential elements for its customers.

" We believe in customer service, customer experience, as well as quality that is basically what we want to do with this comic book store just beyond comic books itself," says Tim Manalo, Owner, Multiverse Corps. Comics

Multiverse Comics cares for the geek community so much that it is hosting a Halloween comic fest this Saturday.

" This Halloween comic fest we're going to have free comic books for everybody at the store," says Manalo.

Comic Fest is this Saturday from 10 am- 7:00 pm for more information visit multiversecorpscomics.com