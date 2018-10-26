Hallmark Channel begins airing Christmas movies today

[van id=”van/batchfeed/2018/10/16/kyw_6fdd5c40-d15a-11e8-8855-6db23bd05516″]

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the Hallmark Channel.

Halloween is still a few days away, but the Hallmark Channel will begin airing holiday-themed movies Friday.

On Halloween day, the network will broadcast a full slate of Christmas programming.

Holiday romance movies have been one of the keys to the channel’s success.

In addition to a lineup for 36 new Christmas movies this year, the Hallmark Channel is also launching a “Countdown to Christmas”-themed SiriusXM radio. It goes live on Nov. 1.