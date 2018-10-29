Paws & Claws: Dorothy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Dorothy!

She’s an 11-year old Yorkie, paralyzed from the hips down.

Dorothy was abused and taken to the United Yorkie Rescue as a foster.

"No one really knew what to do with her and they called me because I had just finished my massage therapy and rehab school for dogs. They asked if I would help take care of her and get her ready to be adopted," said Nicole Brown

After spending so much time with Dorothy, Nicole Brown decided to adopt her.

You may think it would be challenging for Dorothy to do all the same things her furry friends can do, but if it is, Dorothy certainly hasn’t noticed.

If you’re interested in adopting a Yorkie or donating to the United Yorkie Rescue, visit unitedyorkierescue.org