WATCH, LISTEN, & WIN for your chance to see Jerry Seinfeld Live in Las Vegas

Posted 11:57 am, October 29, 2018

ENTER TO WIN THE SEINFLED SWEEPSTAKES W/ BIG 105.9

Here’s how:

WATCH Seinfeld weeknights at 11PM and look for the KEYWORD.

Week of 11/5 — Clue Revealed starting at 11PM on TV (Monday – Thursday); Viewers listen in the next day to Radio station for more instruction: Tuesday – Friday
Week of 11/12 — Clue Revealed starting at 11PM on TV (Monday – Thursday); Viewers listen in the next day to Radio station for more instruction: Tuesday – Friday

LISTEN the next morning to Paul Castronovo Show on  Big 105.9
Listen starting at 7:55am with the Keyword TO WIN.
1 winners will be chosen by the radio station (Tuesday – Friday).

8 qualifying winners will receive:

  • A 2-night stay at The Florida Hotel Orlando (ARV of $167/night)

1 qualifying grand prize winner will receive:

  • A Trip to Las Vegas to see Jerry Seinfeld’s comedy show in person, including:
    • 2-night stay at a chosen hotel
    • Airfare to Las Vegas
    • Voucher or card for dinner

(Grand prize can be modified at radio station discretion)

CLICK HERE FOR RULES