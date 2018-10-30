Tech Tuesday: SureFly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who hasn’t had the dream of flying high above traffic, making it to work in minutes with no stops and no stress.

This fantasy might become a reality sooner than you think.

SureFly is a personal aircraft for everyone.

Think of a drone that can carry you and someone else anywhere you need go.

Eight rotors and a hybrid design, flies for two hours at a time.

"With an aircraft like this you can land in a much smaller area," says Elliot Bokeno.



Right now the FAA requires a skilled pilot with extensive training to fly something like this, but in the future those rules could be relaxed so that anyone with some basic training could safely navigate the airspace.

"In the future we anticipate this advanced auto pilot software, where you will just tell it where you want to go and be along for the ride," says Bokeno.

The morning commute is just one use for these aircrafts, they can also be used for disaster relief and search and rescue missions.

