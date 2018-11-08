Cheap Seats: Weekend College Football Preview

Here’s this weekend’s Sunshine State college football preview. We start with 11th ranked UCF. They host Navy at noon on Saturday. The Knights are coming off a 52-40 victory over Temple which improved their record to 8-0 as they sit atop the American Athletic Conference.
The 19th ranked, 6-3 Gators also play at noon on Saturday. They host South Carolina. UF has dropped two games in a row, and last weekend was drubbed by Missouri 38-17, as the Tigers quarterback Drew Lock carved the Gators up.
On to to the Canes, and they are free-falling as the season is spiraling out of control. UM has dropped three games in a row and they have a road game against Georgia Tech Saturday night at 7.
And FSU has a tough matchup on the road at 4th ranked Notre Dame Saturday night at 7:30pm.