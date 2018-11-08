Super Teacher: Plantation High School’s Mr. Rob Spohn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some seriously advanced learning is going down in Rob Spohn’s IB Advanced Calculus class at Plantation High School, or at least we thought so.

We didn’t quite understand what they’re doing.

"What were doing a lecture on is lines, planes, and space. Where were going to take 3-D vectors and apply them and identify the relationships between them," says Mr. Spohn, IB Advanced Calculus Teacher.

In 2-D or 3-D or across any dimension, it's easy to see Mr. Spohn has had an impact on these kids.

"Mr. Spohn is available for us anytime we have any questions, he seems to know everything about math and science, computer science. He is always helping someone if they don't understand and he encourages us to keep trying," says Jordan Martino, student.

We’ve run the numbers and done all the calculations and the results are in. Mr Spohn is this week’s Super Teacher.