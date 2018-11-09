Comic Connoisseur: Gamer Comic Expo 2018 Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gamer Comic Expo hits the Miami Airport Convention Center and we have a preview on what you can expect this weekend.

First up, you guessed it, games.

Fortnite will have a tournament this weekend and renowned pro-gamers Myth and Hemlinz will be in attendance and you can have the chance to play against them. First place winner of the tournament will win $10,000!

Call of Duty, Overwatch, World of Warcraft and Super Smash Bros will also have presence at Gamer Comic Expo.

Next up, celebrities.

Riverdale’s very own Ashleigh Murray will have a meet and greet Saturday and Sunday. Game of Throne’s, Kristin Nairn who plays Hodor and actor William Shatner will be some of the celebrities also in attendance.

There will also be panels artists on the exhibition floor, and of course we have a booth so make sure to stop by.

For tickets and more information go to gamercomicexpo.com