Overlord: Wyatt Russell on the WWII Zombie Horror

The World War II drama “Overlord” is out in South Florida theaters!

The film takes place on the evening of D-Day and centers on a group of American paratroopers, who are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a mission.

But as they approach their target, they begin to realize there’s more going on in the nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation.

Melissa Marrero sits down with Wyatt Russell known as " Ford" in the movie and asks about how he felt about playing a roll with Zombies.

"Bringing on the Zombie part was scary because it has to be done well, but with J.J and Julius behind it and all that they can do and what they have done you know it's going to be done well," says Russell.

Melissa Marrero asks Russell about the incredible makeup and how it felt to be chased on set by Zombies and this is what he had to say.

"The prosthetics were done so well, it was the best in lunch when you were sitting in the chair and you're talking to Pilou Asbaek and he looks like a crazy half-dead zombie," says Russell.

Off the zombie set Russell tells Melissa how he prepped for his role.

"I watched a bunch of documentaries while I was on the elliptical trying to loose a bunch of weight because every time I would see a World War II solider they were skinny because they've been eating rations for two years while running around, so I just sorta got into the mindset of what it would be like to be a real guy there," says Russell.

Overlord is rated R.