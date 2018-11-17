Jon Cryer from Two and a Half Men Cast as Lex Luther in Supergirl

Ah, now we see it. Now we know why Jon Cryer went bald. Looks like the Two and a Half Men star is going from cracking backs to cracking heads. He has been cast as Lex Luther in a recurring role on Supergirl. Supergirl has mentioned Lex in many episodes. Lena Luther, Lex’s Sister was introduced in season 2, taking what was left of Lex’s company and trying to distance herself from her infamous brother. Supergirl executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller said, “We are enormous fans of Jon Cryer, and he was instantly our dream actor to play the iconic role of Lex Luthor. We’re beyond excited to introduce iconic villain, Lex Luthor, to Supergirl and to weave him into our story this season. We’ve talked about having Lex on the show since it’s inception and we’re excited to have him finally arrive.”

But this is not the first time Jon Cryer has played a Luther. Mr. Cryer played Lex’s nephew Lenny Luther in Superman IV: The Quest for Peace over 3 decades ago.

Lex Luther (Jon Cryer) is expected to appear in this season of Supergirl episode 15 to be exact. So I would look for it around mid January of 2019.

