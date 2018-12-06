Cheap Seats: Dolphins Vs Patriots

Coming off a heart stopping come from behind win over the Bills, the Miami Dolphins are 6-6 and still in the hunt for an AFC Playoff birth. But they’ve got a tough test this weekend as the New England Patriots come to town.

The Fins beat the Bills 21-17 behind three touchdown passes from Ryan Tannehill including the 4th quarter throw to Kenny Stills that put Miami ahead. The Dolphins did struggle to get anything going on the ground, but that should improve against a Patriots run defense that allows 4.6 yards per carry.

As for the Patriots, they’re where you expect them to be, 9-3 and in first place in the AFC East. The Pats beat the Vikings 24-10 last weekend. The great Tom Brady was, well, great. He threw for 311 yards and a touchdown.

It’s a must win for the Fins.

Good luck boys.