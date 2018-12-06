Foodie Fix: Obra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrity Chef Carlos Garcia made his debut in the U.S.

The Venezuelan chef opened Obra kitchen table— bringing Latin American comfort food to the heart of Brickell. The 3,000-square-foot restaurant is located in the Jade building right off South East 14th street near the water and boasts an open kitchen with a wrap-around counter making guests feel at home.

"You have friends at your house and they are very close to you most of the time, and you end up in the kitchen sharing something that is the body of this restaurant," says Hosman Bolboa, General Manager.

Chef Garcia made a name for himself in his country by churning out contemporary Venezuelan cuisine at “alto." With Obra, he offers the same grade of cooking but in a more relaxed atmosphere.

Obra is open Monday to Saturday for lunch and dinner.

For more information head to obramiami.com