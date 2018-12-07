Comic Connoisseur: DC’s Crossover Event is Here!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The highly anticipated crossover event of the year is here! This year the title for the crossover is called "Elseworlds." We know that Barry Allen and Oliver Queen are living in an alternate reality. Where Berry Allen is the Arrorw and Oliver Queen is Flash.

Ruby Rose's Batwoman makes her debt in this year's Crossover, and we get our first glimpse of our first villain, Monitor.

For this week only The Flash and Supergirl will swap nights, meaning night one of the crossover will begin with The Flash on Sunday December 9th at 8pm. Then Monday with Arrow at 8pm and it will all conclude with Supergirl Tuesday at 8pm.

Plus we're giving away tickets to an advance screening of Aquaman!

Watch the Crossover all three nights and enter the keyword on SFLCW.COM for your chance to win tickets to an advance screening of Aquaman on December 17th at AMC Aventura 24!