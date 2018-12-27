Foodie Fix: BRGR STOP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Welcome to "The Willy Wonka of the Burger and Milkshake World”.

Located in Fort Lauderdale’s gateway plaza, BRGR STOP serves craft-burgers and outrageous milkshakes in an edgy atmosphere.

"I wanted to create a place with my partners. That would be somewhere that was fun to come every time. Where you can always have different things and be satisfied every time and give traditional American dishes with a cool funky twist." says Michael Buchinski, Co-Owner of BRGR STOP.

After much success in the coconut creek location, the three owners decided to open this second location.

When you walk in, the first thing you see is an armored van Which Co-Owner, Michael Buchinski made himself.

Inside of the van is a milkshake station, serving some of your childhood favorites like “The Froot Loop Marshmallow” and boozy shakes like the "Mint Condition".

We stepped into the kitchen and Buchinski showed us how they made “the best mexican street corn” and what we really came for The Mac Daddy Burger.

The Fort Lauderdale location is located at 1930 East Sunrise Boulevard.

For times and more information head to BRGRSTOP.COM