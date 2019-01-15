Boy bravely battled terminal cancer so he could meet newborn sister

Bristol, England — Bailey Cooper was such a brave, strong and determined little boy.

Bailey fought back against terminal cancer so that he could meet his newborn sister, according to TODAY. He was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2016 when he was just eight years old.

The family, who is from the United Kingdom, learned shortly after his diagnosis that mom Rachel was pregnant.

Bailey’s dad, Lee, told TODAY Parents that Bailey was “absolutely over the moon” when he learned a baby was on the way; he was even more excited when he learned it was going to be a little girl.

Then, devastating news. The family had to tell Bailey after his second relapse that he was not going to survive the cancer. “One of the first things he asked was if he was going to meet his baby sister before going to heaven.”

Bailey survived to meet his new baby sister, sweet Millie, who was born in November of 2017.

Lee Cooper said Bailey “did everything he set out to do in meeting his sister.” He told TODAY that Bailey fed Millie, bathed her, changed her, and sang to her.

Bailey passed away a few weeks after his sister’s birth at nine years old. The Coopers told TODAY they will always keep Bailey’s memory alive for both Millie and older brother, Riley.