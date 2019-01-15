Cheap Seats: Healthy Living in 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If your resolution is to get in better shape, that may be a bit overwhelming. That’s why Health Coach Nikki Levine says it’s best to simplify.

"Instead of making some big resolution without any action, break it down into tiny, realistic pieces. That allow you to make it realistic and sustainable in your everyday routine. It takes just looking at your week, and planning your week, to say whats going on and how can I set myself up for success." says Levine.

And as you set your meals for the week, Nikki has a tip that makes healthy eating a whole lot easier.

"I adore my slow cooker cause I can prepare my stuff on a Sunday, or the morning of, and put it in a Ziploc bag and put it in the refrigerator so that it's ready to go." Says Levine.

For fitness apps Nikki recommends, catch Inside South Florida Saturday at 7.