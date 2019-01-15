Inside South Florida: This Chili Cook Off is Hot!

The 34th annual KISS Country Chili Cook Off goes down at CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines January 26th. And if you’ve never been, here are KISS Country morning hosts TC Conlon and June Knight to tell you all about it.

"It's the biggest party of the year, the biggest party your ever gonna have in a January. It's the 34th annual Cook Off and festivals don't normally go that long, and the only reason this one goes that long is because it is a huge country music party. All of South Florida: Broward, Dade, West Palm, everyone comes together one day a year and blows it out of the park." Said Conlon

At the heart of it all is great music. And there are some artists you’re not going to want to miss.

"Luke Combs is on fire, he won New Artist of the Year at the CMAs, he's nominated for a Grammy, he just got engaged, he's got a big tour coming up in 2019, and we get to see him here first at the Chili Cook Off." Said Knight

And the headlining band, is one of the biggest bands in country music history.

"Being together again is the big thing for Brooks and Dunn, we thought they were done in 2010, we thought they'd never come back. I bought tickets to that show I had tears in my eyes, thinking that was it. But we put them back together. The only places you can see them are at a residency in Las Vegas or right here in our backyard at the Chili Cook Off." said Conlon.

Of course, you can’t have a chili cook off without chili. There will be over 100 chili cooking competitors. And you’ll even get to work on your line dancing.

"Everybody loves the line dancing, its one big tent. There's gonna be a DJ and plenty of music to line dance to. Its gonna be so much fun." Said Knight

For more information about the Chili Cook Off go to wkis.radio.com. And you can listen to TC and June weekday mornings from 6 to 10 on KISS Country 99.9 FM.