Cheap Seats: Building Confidence & Self-Esteem in Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Parkland Buddy Sports is a wonderful organization helping South Florida kids with special needs experience sports programs. The group’s President, Andy Zaukass , is proud of the work Parkland BuddySports is doing.

"We started out as an offshoot of Rec sports in Parkland to bring additional programs to the special needs community. We always say we are a community within a community so we are very much supported by our city, our commissioners and our Mayor is wonderful, " said Andy Zaukass.

The organization includes eight sports. It’s free for the kids, and children who live all over South Florida can take part.

"We have kids coming from as far as Wellington and Boyton in Boca, and as far as Miramar, Weston and Ft Lauderdale," said Zaukass.

For more information about sponsoring, volunteering or participating in Parkland Buddy Sports, head to parklandbuddysports.org.