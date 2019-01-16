Inside South Florida: Super Bowl Party Catering Brought To You

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether you’re a die-hard football fanatic or a casual bystander, everyone enjoys the monster food spread that many Super Bowl parties provide. And if you’re hosting a Super Bowl party, but don’t have the time to cook, don’t worry Robert Egert from Exquisite Catering & Events, has you covered!

"You can't have a Super Bowl party without wings, we did them the traditional way which is a buffalo wing and a traditional jerk chicken wing. We have some pulled pork tacos with a cilantro aioli, your traditional pigs in a blanket with deli mustard on top. Really phenomenal St.Louis style barbecue baby back ribs, we have a spinach dip, a feta cheese dip with pita chips, homemade french onion dip with caramelized onions... So you know everything we do is elevated a little bit more ," said Egert.

For more information about Exquisite Catering & Events check out Inside South Florida, Saturday at 7pm.