Super Teachers: Mrs. Kristine Acosta

If you’re dreaming about your next vacation you might want to pop into Kristine Acosta’s Academy of Hospitality and Tourism at Miami Springs Senior High School.

"They are doing presentations for their culminating projects. Its a presentation for a trip that they designed. There are different destinations that they went to: Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York, and Nashville." said Acosta.

Not only does Mrs. Acosta love teaching these students, but for her there's an added benefit, she's back at her Alma Mater.

"When I got here it was a little strange being with teachers that had taught me, but its really amazing to come and have a mark on the school that helped me become the person that I am today." said Acosta

So give it up for Kristine Acosta, whose hospitality makes her classroom a dream destination. She’s this week’s super teacher and the recipient of two passes to Universal Orlando Resort.

(Prizes provided by Universal Orlando Resort™)