Screen Time: A South Florida Cinema Star

South Florida native Shawn Snyder has made it from Hollywood, Florida to Hollywood, California. He’s a filmmaker, and the writer/director of the new movie “To Dust.”

"To Dust is about a Hasidic cantor who's wife passes away and he struggles and fails to find religious, sort of spiritual emotional solace, but his grief is manifesting itself as this need to understand what's happening to her body physically as she's decomposing. Then to embark on what amounts to an increasingly literal undertaking into death, the morbid and the underworld," said Snyder.

Shawn’s journey has led him from behind the mic to the big screen and his film “To Dust” hits South Florida theaters March 15th and Shawn is incredibly excited about his homecoming.