Cheap Seats: Miami Heat Preview

Here’s a look at what your favorite NBA team the Miami Heat is up to this week. It’s an action packed week with four games.

Tonight, Miami heads to Boston to face one of the Heat’s biggest rivals, the Celtics. Boston is among the top teams in the Eastern Conference and they boast one of the best home records in the NBA, so that figures to be a tough battle.

On Wednesday, Miami’s back home to square off against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Then, things get substantially easier for the Heat. On Friday it’s a road trip to Cleveland to meet the Cavaliers. Cleveland is dead last in the East and has one of the worst records in the NBA.

And on Sunday, another game Miami figures to win. Start spreading the news, it’s a trip to the Big Apple as the Heat visit New York to take on the Knicks, and maybe see a Broadway show.