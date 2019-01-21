Inside South Florida: Raise Money to Fight Marfan Syndrome

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Sunday, January 27th, at TY Park in Hollywood, you can take part in the South Florida Walk for Victory, to raise money to for The Marfan Foundation, and raise awareness about Marfan Syndrome. Former Miami Dolphin Kendall Langford and his wife Cristin are the event’s co-chairs, and it’s a cause that means a great deal to them.

"Its a walk that's put on by the Marfan Foundation, the South Florida chapter, people come out from all over. My wife and I lost our son to the illness in 2017 and it was pretty tough for us and before losing him and before he was even diagnosed with Marfan Syndrome, he had the neonatal form, we hadn't heard about the Syndrome, ever, in life, leading up to the day he was born. My wife started to do research, we found out what it was and we decided we wanted to be apart of raising awareness and look for signs of it because some people have it and lose their life not knowing that they have the disease." Said Langford.

Marfan Syndrome is a genetic disorder affecting the body’s connective tissue. Because many people afflicted with the disease suffer from heart issues, the walk at the event is non-athletic and short. But the impact is long lasting.

"A lot of people hear walk and get scared thinking that its a marathon or something like that, and its not anything like that. Its more like a quarter-mile or something like that. Its more about the fellowship and meeting other families that are affected by the disorder from all over. That's mainly what its about." Said Langford.

If you’d like to participate in the event or donate money, here’s how you can make a difference.

"You can join my team at give.marfan.org/kamden to donate, sign up for the walk and participate, or you can donate any team that you would like to, please come out and join." Said Langford.