Celebrate Wellness: Eat For Symptoms

If you’re not feeling 100% a tweak to your diet may be just what you need to reset.

Feeling bloated? Try pineapple and mint. Mint not only freshens your breath- it also aids with digestion, irritable bowl syndrome, bloating... even tension headaches.

Feeling stressed or cranky?

Almonds are a satisfying snack and popcorn promotes the release of serotonin, the “feel good” hormone.

Nursing a hangover?

Try refueling with lots of water and *avocados- a healthy fat loaded with potassium.

And if you didn’t get enough sleep get yourself a yogurt parfait. Combining healthy carbs with protein helps give you that steady boost of energy that will keep you going all day.