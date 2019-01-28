Foodie Fix: 222 Taco Brings Cali-Mex Foods to South Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Anna Robbins.

The tacos and tequila veteran followed her dreams and opened a fast-casual Mexican eatery called 222 Taco.

"222 has many meanings, most importantly February 22nd which is National Margarita Day. Also 222 is an angel number, the meaning is faith. When you see the number 222, it's an affirmation to stay on your path and faith which is what has gotten me here. Lastly, February 22nd is my birthday," said Robbins.

Robbins is from California. She first came to Miami as a tour manager then ended up staying and co-founding Coyo Taco in Wynwood, where she no longer works.

Now she owns and operates 222 Taco serving authentic Cali-Mex style tacos.

"Mexican food in California is kind of how Cuban food is in Miami, so I grew up eating and breathing tacos, they were a way of life. So when I got out here in 2003, I said one day I was going to have a taco shop here in Miami and bring the food that I'm accustomed to," said Robbins.

The eatery is located in north bay village and offers a variety of classics like guacamole, burritos and all day breakfast dishes.

For Anna, this was a dream come true.

"This is my baby, I'm very proud of it. We are women owned and operated, girl power is one of the cornerstones of 222 Taco," said Robbins.

222 Taco is located at 1674 19th street causeway. You can find them on Instagram @222taco.