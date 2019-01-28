Inside South Florida: The Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards are held each year at a special reception during the annual NATPE Miami conference. The ceremony recognizes a select group of TV professionals who exhibit extraordinary passion, leadership and vision.

Former honorees of the award include Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria and Tom Selleck. This year the honorees are nothing short of legendary. The recipients include, Betty White, Rita Moreno and Henry Winkler

For Emmy-award winner Henry Winkler, I asked what the secret is to still being successful in his career.

"Passion, tenacity, and your will. I am still living the very dream I had when I was seven, " said Winkler.

For Rita Moreno, age isn’t stopping her.

"It's extraordinary, I am 87 and that all these great things are happening for me at this late stage in my life. It's simply wondrous," said the EGOT winner.

Making it in this industry can be tough, so I asked these TV moguls what advice they would share with young inspired individuals.

"I didn't have a lot of connections, so I had to make a life plan before I could even get to get to work," said Writer/Producer, Mara Brock Akil.

"You really need to get a diploma to make a living, which means finish high school, that's really important because how are you going to pay for dance class or food. You need to find your skill," said Moreno.

"Be honest about you ability, keep your tenacity intact and your gratitude. You put one foot in front of the other and you will find yourself where you want to be," said Winkler.