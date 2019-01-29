THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Cheap Seats: Whats the Best “Big Game” Halftime Show?

Posted 11:21 am, January 29, 2019, by

From Bruno Mars to Prince, the Halftime show is a big part of the NFL's big game, and we hit the streets to ask about some of people's favorite Halftime shows.