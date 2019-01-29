Tech Tuesday: Mall Cop Robots on Patrol

In the movie “Mall Cop”, a serious security guard patrols with a passion for his job. Now, robots are doing the same, perhaps without all the emotion.

The Knightscope K5 is outfitted with cameras that are constantly recording its surroundings. It’s also infused with a big dose of artificial intelligence, using it’s smarts to predict and potentially prevent crime.

When it’s not fighting crime Knightscope acts a concierge. Visitors can ask questions and get directions.

Unlike their human counterparts who go home after an 8 hour shift and sleep, Knightscope can pull an all nighter.

“It knows after a couple of hours, when its energy level gets low, to go to its self-charging station and while it’s charging it continues to operate.” Said Dan Cote, General Manager of The Bloc.

For the full story, catch Inside South Florida Saturday at 7 pm.