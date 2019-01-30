SoFlo Scene: Where to Watch The Big Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Big Game is happening this weekend and if you’re looking for a fun place to watch it, here are some local spots you can check out.

American Social in Miami and Ft. Lauderdale will feature a special $10 Menu, including signature game time bites such as Smoked Buffalo Wings, Spinach and Artichoke Dip, Mac and Cheese, and Pepperoni Pizza.

Doc B’s in Coral Gables and Ft. Lauderdale is offering happy hour from open to close. You can chow down on a variety of kitchen favorites for under $12 including spicy chicken littles with house made french fries, a half order of barbecue ribs, and more. Plus, when your team scores a touchdown, Doc B’s serves up discounted 16 oz. draft beer, beer by the bottle, well drinks and craft cocktails.

