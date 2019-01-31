Super Teachers: Mr. Ray Parris

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s Game On in Ray Parris’s Gaming and Simulation class at Hialeah Miami Lakes High School. And today there is a ton of creativity at play.

"We are working on our video game and engineering projects, its called 'Build, Measure, Learn'. You have a lot of the energy going on as far as building the robots and video games." said Parris

These kids are also creating apps, that help people live healthier lives and even report crimes.

"The app that I created is a crime reducing app, it can be used for police cases and to help solve crimes." said Abigail Williams, one of Mr. Parris's students.

So give it up for Ray Parris. He’s a finalist for teacher of the year among all Miami Dade County Public Schools. He’s our Super Teacher of the Week and he’s the recipient of two passes to Universal Orlando Resort.

To catch the full story, watch Inside South Florida, Saturday at 7.