Celebrate Wellness: Gum Disease Alzheimer’s Link

Posted 1:47 pm, February 4, 2019, by

Can taking care of your gums help prevent Alzheimer’s disease?

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, every 65 seconds someone develops the disease.

A new study published in “Science Advances” says the bacteria that causes chronic gum disease has been found in the brains of patients with Alzheimer’s.

The ADA currently recommends:

-brushing twice daily with fluoride containing toothpaste.

-flossing or using interdental sticks to get plaque out from gaps.

-eating a healthy diet and limiting sugars.

-seeing your dentist regularly, which may mean once, twice or even more often every year.

A drug that blocks the harmful bacteria is entering major clinical trials. There could even be a vaccine, a vaccine for gum disease would be great and if it stops Alzheimer’s the impact would be enormous.

 