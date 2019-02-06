Inside South Florida: Some Love for the Laces

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Guys, let’s be honest, how much time do you spend thinking about your shoelaces? Probably not much. Well maybe, that should change introducing: Whiskers Laces.

"Whiskers is a men's dress shoelace company, we offer different many different patterns and colored dress shoelaces. Every pair comes wrapped around a wooden spool. They are a bit like socks, you put them in a drawer and are probably gonna lose one, so we wanted to provide that extra storage solution. So when you take your laces out you can re-wrap them and put them back in the drawer." said Kyle Groth, Founder and CEO of Whiskers Laces.

And when you lace up your shoes with Whiskers, people will take notice.

" With us it's really about that attention to detail. You can actually show that little pop of color so that its not too in your face, but it's enough to show that you actually paid attention." said Groth

