Comic Connoisseur: Who Will Be The Next Batman?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the news that Ben Affleck will no longer reprise his role as Batman, the search for the next caped crusader is officially under way.

While Zack Snyder’s Batman explored "The Dark Knight" as an aging crime-fighter well past his prime, Matt Reeve’s upcoming solo Batman film is said to feature the hero in his younger days.

We know Warner Bros wants to cast a familiar actor but no age has been specified.

Here are our top picks on who can play Batman:

First up, Armie Hammer with his charm, sensibility and wit to play Bruce Wayne. Hammer also has the dramatic chops to play the Dark Knight.

Next Jon Hamm, former "Mad Men" star displays the look for the Bruce Wayne and Batman. Plus, he’ll look great under the mask.

To check out who else can play Batman check out Inside South Florida Saturday at 7 pm.