Cheap Seats: Talking Baseball With Cody Decker

Professional Baseball player Cody Decker stars in the new documentary "Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel" and he came to the Davis Posnack JCC in Davie to give advice about hitting to young South Floridians.

"Keep is as simple as possible, if you can literally keep this as simple as you can, it makes it a lot easier and it makes it a lot more fun. If you can go up to the plate and think see ball, hit ball, it makes life a lot easier," said Decker.

