Comic Connoisseur: Arrow’s Latest Episode Recap

Arrow had major revelations in this week’s episode.

In this episode called “Star City Slayer”, team arrow bids farewell to Curtis Holt a.k.a “Mr. Terrific”.

After Curtis found himself disagreeing with the A.R.G.U.S suspect methods, he takes a job in Washington D.C and leaves Star City behind.

Echo Kellum, who plays Holt, debuted on the show in season 4. He reveals he had a conversation with then show runner Marc Guggenheim in season 6 about leaving the show.

But that wasn’t the biggest bombshell of this episode.

Blackstar is actually Mia Smoak, daughter of Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak.

There are so many questions to this reveal. Like why is her last name Smoak and not Queen? Are Felicity and Oliver still married? or better yet, even alive?

Guess we have keep on watching the season to find out.

Arrow is on Mondays at 8 pm on The CW South Florida.